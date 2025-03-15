Zelenskiy Pushes for Western Security Guarantees Amidst Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Western allies to clarify their stance on security guarantees, including the potential deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil with U.S. support. His statement follows a virtual call with European leaders, hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who emphasized forming a coalition to secure Ukraine.

In the call, Zelenskiy argued that including European contingents alongside an American security backstop is essential for creating a reliable peace solution in Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. Starmer supported the idea of this coalition to fortify Ukraine's defenses across all domains.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated provisional support for a U.S.-proposed ceasefire, yet Zelenskiy denounced Russia's ongoing resistance and its hindrance to peace, urging European leaders to stand firm against Russian opposition to peacekeepers in Ukraine.

