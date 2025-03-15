Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Rift Over Aurangzeb's Grave

A political confrontation erupted in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena factions clashing over the presence of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Khultabad. Opposition leader Ambadas Danve argues it's historical, while minister Sanjay Shirsat demands its removal, citing Aurangzeb's oppressive rule as incompatible with regional heritage.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:21 IST
A political row has ignited in Maharashtra as rival factions of the Shiv Sena engage in a heated exchange over the existence of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Khultabad, located in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, argues that the grave serves as a historical testament to Aurangzeb's defeat and subsequent burial in the region. Danve contends that any attempts to remove the grave represent a conspiracy to erase history, challenging critics to carry out such actions if they dare.

In stark contrast, state minister Sanjay Shirsat of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, who also serves as the guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, insists there is no room in Maharashtra for a monument honoring an emperor known for oppressing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Shirsat urges those sympathetic to Aurangzeb to relocate the tomb's remnants if they hold affection for his legacy. The debate intensifies as accusations fly, reflecting deeper political and cultural tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

