Controversial Arrest Sparks Outrage: Congress Criticizes Assam CM
The Congress criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for arresting its spokesperson Reetam Singh over a social media post. The Congress insists Singh's post, questioning cases against BJP leaders, was reasonable. The arrest, they argue, highlights a troublesome political climate in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a move that has ignited political tensions in Assam, the Congress has condemned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the arrest of Reetam Singh, a spokesperson for the party's state unit. Singh was detained Saturday for a social media post deemed contentious by the ruling administration.
According to Congress leaders, Singh's post merely sought updates on cases involving high-profile BJP leaders, insisting it was 'perfectly reasonable.' This arrest, they claim, reflects a draconian use of power to suppress opposition voices, branding the action as worse than atrocious.
Senior Congress officials, including Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, have been vocal in demanding Singh's release, and have criticized the handling of the arrest process. As political drama continues to unfold, questions around freedom of expression and political rivalry in Assam linger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
