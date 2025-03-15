Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Telangana's Inclusion of Thomas Piketty in Caste Survey

The BJP criticized Telangana's Congress government for involving French economist Thomas Piketty in an expert group studying the state's caste survey, arguing the involvement of a foreigner in sensitive social data. Concerns about his tax model, criticized abroad, affecting India's salaried and middle classes were raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:56 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over the Telangana government's decision to include French economist Thomas Piketty in an expert panel reviewing the state's caste survey. The BJP questioned why a foreigner is involved in such a 'sensitive' social matter.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the state's Congress government, suggesting there are plenty of capable experts within India to undertake this task. He emphasized that several Indians hold significant global positions, implying that involving a foreigner is unwarranted.

GVL Narasimha Rao, another BJP leader, underscored the risk of having a foreigner potentially distorting the data to fit a global narrative, questioning who might benefit from such actions. He called out the Congress for undermining India's own capabilities by outsourcing this critical analysis.

