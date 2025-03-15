Left Menu

A Rambabu Critiques Pawan Kalyan's Political Strategy and Ideology

YSRCP leader A Rambabu criticises Janasena's founder, Pawan Kalyan, for lacking a clear political ideology and strategy. Highlighting Kalyan's unpredictable shifts from communism to right-wing views, Rambabu also warns against Kalyan's electoral ambitions. He suggests that the Kapu community recognizes Kalyan's political limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:18 IST
A Rambabu Critiques Pawan Kalyan's Political Strategy and Ideology
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu has launched a scathing critique of Janasena's founder, Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of lacking a coherent political ideology or strategy.

Rambabu questions the benefits that people might derive from Kalyan's leadership, pointing out the actor-turned-politician's unpredictable shift from communism to right-wing views, leaving the public in confusion.

Rambabu's comments follow Kalyan's recent speech and his long struggle to find political footing, as opposed to the swift rise of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He warns the Kapu community not to be swayed by Kalyan's glamour, likening his political aspirations to a mere cinematic climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025