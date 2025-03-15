A Rambabu Critiques Pawan Kalyan's Political Strategy and Ideology

Senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu has launched a scathing critique of Janasena's founder, Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of lacking a coherent political ideology or strategy.

Rambabu questions the benefits that people might derive from Kalyan's leadership, pointing out the actor-turned-politician's unpredictable shift from communism to right-wing views, leaving the public in confusion.

Rambabu's comments follow Kalyan's recent speech and his long struggle to find political footing, as opposed to the swift rise of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He warns the Kapu community not to be swayed by Kalyan's glamour, likening his political aspirations to a mere cinematic climax.

