A Rambabu Critiques Pawan Kalyan's Political Strategy and Ideology
YSRCP leader A Rambabu criticises Janasena's founder, Pawan Kalyan, for lacking a clear political ideology and strategy. Highlighting Kalyan's unpredictable shifts from communism to right-wing views, Rambabu also warns against Kalyan's electoral ambitions. He suggests that the Kapu community recognizes Kalyan's political limitations.
Senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu has launched a scathing critique of Janasena's founder, Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of lacking a coherent political ideology or strategy.
Rambabu questions the benefits that people might derive from Kalyan's leadership, pointing out the actor-turned-politician's unpredictable shift from communism to right-wing views, leaving the public in confusion.
Rambabu's comments follow Kalyan's recent speech and his long struggle to find political footing, as opposed to the swift rise of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He warns the Kapu community not to be swayed by Kalyan's glamour, likening his political aspirations to a mere cinematic climax.
