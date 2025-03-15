Karnataka's Minority Reservation Sparks Political Debate

The Karnataka government's recent approval of a four percent reservation in government contracts for minority communities has sparked significant political debate. Congress officials defend the decision as constitutional and a means to serve underprivileged communities, dismissing accusations of appeasement politics.

Critics, including BJP leaders and other political figures, have condemned the initiative, describing it as divisive and unfair to other social groups in need of support. They argue that the government should focus on providing help based on socio-economic status rather than religious lines.

Meanwhile, the debate continues, with opposition figures and RSS leaders emphasizing the importance of national unity and criticizing what they see as vote-centric politics. The amendment awaits further discussion as it proceeds through legislative channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)