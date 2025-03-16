Arrest Sparks Political Showdown in Assam

The Congress on Saturday condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the arrest of their state unit spokesperson, Reetam Singh. Singh was detained for a social media post, which the opposition party has defended as valid expression, calling the arrest "worse than atrocious."

Himanta Biswa Sarma responded, stating the arrest was related to a caste-based insult aimed at a Dalit woman. He criticized the Congress for deeming the post 'reasonable' and hinted at upcoming revelations regarding Congress leaders' alleged connections with external agencies.

Criticism continued as Singh, detained for questioning BJP leaders' legal issues, saw Congress support from Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi, who alleged misconduct by the police during Singh's arrest. The dramatic arrest highlights ongoing political tensions in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)