Albania's TikTok Ban Sparks Outcry Ahead of Elections

Albania's opposition protests the government's decision to block TikTok for a year, citing censorship before the May 11 elections. The Democratic Party accuses the ruling Socialists of corruption and control over information. The protest ended peacefully, with concerns over TikTok's return and political implications ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 16-03-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Albania

In Albania, the government's decision to shut down TikTok has triggered significant backlash from opposition parties. The closure, slated to last 12 months, is being criticized as an act of censorship ahead of the upcoming May 11 parliamentary elections.

Protesters rallied in the capital, Tirana, on Saturday, accusing the ruling Socialist Party of utilizing the ban to suppress information and maintain control. Led by the Democratic Party, demonstrators called out Prime Minister Edi Rama's administration for corruption and judicial manipulation.

As Albania prepares for elections, the political landscape remains tense, with recent polls suggesting a Socialist victory. The TikTok ban highlights broader issues related to governance and international relations, with opposition leaders challenging the authority and decisions of the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

