Power Moves: BJP Reveals Candidates for Maharashtra By-Elections

The BJP has announced three candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra by-elections, including a close aide to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. These elections were triggered by the success of sitting MLCs in the 2024 assembly elections. The BJP and its coalition partners are well-positioned to win all five seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:30 IST
The BJP has disclosed the names of three contenders for the March 27 by-elections in Maharashtra, which arise from by-elections for five seats in the state legislative council. Among these candidates is a trusted associate of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a former member of the legislative assembly.

This by-election has been prompted by the November 2024 assembly victory of five sitting MLCs, three belonging to the BJP, one each to Shiv Sena and NCP. All these parties are part of the governing Mahayuti alliance in the state.

The candidates introduced by BJP include Sandip Diwakarrao Joshi, ex-mayor of Nagpur and confidante of Fadnavis, Sanjay Kishanrao Kenekar, state BJP unit general secretary, and Dadarao Yadavrao Keche, a former MLA. Keche has a track record of winning in the Arvi constituency in prior assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

