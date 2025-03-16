Karnataka BJP Criticizes 'Unconstitutional' Muslim Reservation in Govt Contracts

B Y Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP President, has lashed out at the Congress government's decision to allocate a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, denouncing it as unconstitutional and an act of 'Sarkaari Zihad.' The BJP leader vowed to protest this decision both within and outside the state legislature, claiming that it is an attempt at minority appeasement.

Vijayendra accused the government of igniting religious tensions, arguing that the constitution does not support religion-based reservations. He criticized the Chief Minister for fueling divisive politics and pledged that the BJP would continue to oppose this decision.

The Cabinet approved changes to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, allocating 4% reservation in certain contracts to Muslims. Vijayendra and the BJP claim this move is part of a broader strategy to appease Muslims at the expense of other communities, drawing parallels with historical figures Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

