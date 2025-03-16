Kejriwal and Mann's Pilgrimage Marks AAP's Three-Year Milestone in Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann celebrated three years of AAP's governance in Punjab with prayers at Amritsar's Golden Temple. They emphasized the ongoing fight against drugs and corruption. Mann highlighted that the past three years of work surpassed efforts made in the preceding decades, pledging to fulfill promises to Punjab.
In a remarkable mark of achievement, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann commemorated their party's three-year governance in Punjab with a visit to the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday.
After a meditative retreat in Hoshiarpur, Kejriwal arrived at the temple, joined by his spouse Sunita Kejriwal and eminent AAP figures like minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, underscoring the solemnity of the moment.
Aside from prayer, the duo reaffirmed their commitment to tackling Punjab's pressing issues including drugs and corruption, with Mann claiming unprecedented progress in three years compared to the last 70, promising comprehensive fulfillment of their commitments to Punjab's populace.
