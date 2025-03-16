National Conference Initiates Party Unit Review Ahead of Jammu Elections

The National Conference has announced a 12-member committee tasked with reviewing the functioning of party units associated with the Jammu Municipal Corporation as the Urban Local Bodies elections approach in Jammu and Kashmir. The committee includes notable figures such as former legislator Bimla Luthra and S Tejinder Singh, the provincial president of Youth National Conference, Jammu.

Rattan Lal Gupta, the provincial president of the National Conference in Jammu, confirmed the committee's formation. He appointed Jammu Province provincial secretary Pardeep Kumar Bali as the convener. The team will work closely with district and block presidents to ensure a thorough review process, aiming for completion within the month.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening local governance through timely elections. Recent developments, including the submission of recommendations from the Backward Classes Commission, point to imminent local body polls in a region that has been without elected representatives for over a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)