Left Menu

National Conference Initiates Party Unit Review Ahead of Jammu Elections

The National Conference formed a 12-member committee to assess its units within the Jammu Municipal Corporation in preparation for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Former legislator Bimla Luthra and provincial president S Tejinder Singh are part of the committee, led by Rattan Lal Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:21 IST
National Conference Initiates Party Unit Review Ahead of Jammu Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference has announced a 12-member committee tasked with reviewing the functioning of party units associated with the Jammu Municipal Corporation as the Urban Local Bodies elections approach in Jammu and Kashmir. The committee includes notable figures such as former legislator Bimla Luthra and S Tejinder Singh, the provincial president of Youth National Conference, Jammu.

Rattan Lal Gupta, the provincial president of the National Conference in Jammu, confirmed the committee's formation. He appointed Jammu Province provincial secretary Pardeep Kumar Bali as the convener. The team will work closely with district and block presidents to ensure a thorough review process, aiming for completion within the month.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening local governance through timely elections. Recent developments, including the submission of recommendations from the Backward Classes Commission, point to imminent local body polls in a region that has been without elected representatives for over a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025