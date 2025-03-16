U.S. Deports Alleged Venezuelan Gang Members Amid Legal Hurdles

The United States recently deported hundreds of alleged members of the notorious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, under the authority of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the move, noting the controversial measure has since been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

El Salvador has since accepted 238 gang members, transferring them immediately to a secure confinement facility for a provisional period of one year, President Nayib Bukele confirmed. The U.S. also deported 23 alleged members of MS-13, including two individuals with high-ranking status within the organization.

These steps were initiated after President Donald Trump invoked the wartime act, aimed at addressing individuals linked to severe criminal activities such as kidnapping and extortion. However, the deportations face legal scrutiny, as the act pertains to hostilities equivalent to an act of war.

