Treasury Secretary Warns of Economic Uncertainty

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns of potential economic adjustments that may not necessarily lead to a recession, despite fears spurred by President Trump’s fluctuating policies. Last week's sharp decline in stock markets reflects these uncertainties. Bessent emphasizes the need to scale back massive government spending.

The possibility of a U.S. recession has been acknowledged by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who described potential economic adjustments during a Sunday interview with NBC. His comments come amid heightened market volatility and concerns over President Donald Trump's inconsistent policies.

In response to a question about guaranteeing a recession-free era under Trump's administration, Bessent asserted the absence of guarantees, citing COVID-19's unpredictability as an example. He highlighted his focus on robust policy development aimed at decreasing reliance on large-scale government expenditure.

Addressing fears that economic adjustments could trigger recession, Bessent reassured there is no inevitable link. Instead, he stressed the importance of strategic fiscal policy to navigate current uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

