Amit Shah Concludes Assam and Mizoram Tour with Strategic Initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has concluded his three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram, returning to New Delhi on Sunday. During his visit, significant initiatives were undertaken in both states. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials, bid farewell to Shah at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Shah's itinerary began on Friday with an arrival in Jorhat, extending overnight at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam's Golaghat district. Noteworthy activities included inaugurating the academy and laying the foundation stone for its second-phase housing project. Subsequent travels took him to Aizawl in Mizoram, where he partook in a shift function for the Assam Rifles establishment to Zokhawsang, 15 km from the state capital.

Upon returning to Guwahati, Shah addressed the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union in Kokrajhar before meeting with chief ministers and police directors from northeastern states. The meeting aimed to evaluate progress on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. A book on new criminal laws procedures was also released during this event, emphasizing the detailed work prepared by the Assam CID.

