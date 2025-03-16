Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Netanyahu to Oust Israeli Security Chief Amid Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar amid ongoing distrust. The dismissal stems from disputes over responsibility for a Hamas attack. Netanyahu also faces allegations of blackmail and opposition to an inquiry, while replacing key figures with loyalists.

Updated: 16-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:55 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to oust Ronen Bar, the director of the Shin Bet security service, citing long-standing distrust. This decision follows a heated dispute between Netanyahu and Bar over the handling of the October 7 Hamas attack, which led to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Shin Bet, responsible for monitoring Palestinian militant activities, accepted some accountability in a recent report for its shortcomings related to the attack. The report also criticized Netanyahu's policies for contributing to the tense situation. Tensions further escalated when Bar's predecessor, Nadav Argaman, warned of exposing sensitive information about Netanyahu if legal violations occurred, leading to accusations of blackmail from Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has consistently resisted calls for an official inquiry into the October 7 incident, attributing failures to the army and security agencies. Several senior officials have been dismissed or resigned, leaving Bar as one of the few high-ranking security figures in his position. Amidst allegations of Bar's staff dealing with Qatar, Netanyahu has replaced Bar in hostage negotiation efforts with Ron Dermer, intensifying existing policy conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

