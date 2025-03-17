Left Menu

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has reached a record low due to a controversy involving the distribution of gift vouchers to lawmakers, potentially violating political laws. The incident, which has been criticized, could impact Ishiba's leadership leading up to the July election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-03-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 05:34 IST
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is facing declining public support due to a scandal involving the distribution of gift vouchers to lawmakers in his party. According to an Asahi newspaper poll, Ishiba's approval rating fell 14 percentage points to 26% since February, the lowest since taking office in October.

The controversy arose after Ishiba gave gift vouchers, valued at 100,000 yen each, to 15 first-term lower house lawmakers from his Liberal Democratic Party. This act has drawn scrutiny over potential violations of political laws, although Ishiba claims it was a personal gesture.

The fallout from this incident might impact Ishiba ahead of an important upper house election in July, especially as Japan navigates economic challenges spurred by trade tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

