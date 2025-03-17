BJP's Khandelwal Criticizes Opposition's View on Modi's Podcast

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal accused opposition parties of viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent podcast with Lex Fridman through a political lens. Khandelwal praised Modi for initiating a new chapter of development and suggested the opposition party should focus on improving their own agendas first.

Khandelwal emphasized that the points raised by Modi in the podcast were rooted in truth. He highlighted that during Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister, he was allegedly mistreated by the then-central government. Khandelwal observed that the opposition's repeated electoral defeats have left them frustrated, prompting their current rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed criticism over Modi's remark that 'criticism is the soul of democracy,' suggesting that democratic institutions have been weakened during Modi's leadership. In the podcast, Modi touched on various subjects, including his vision for India and the immense voter registration for the 2024 elections, illustrating the vibrant democracy of the country.

The Prime Minister spotlighted the resilience of Indian voters, mentioning that nearly 646 million people participated in the elections despite harsh weather conditions. He underscored India's commitment to democracy, elaborating on the logistical efforts, such as deploying helicopters for remote polling stations.

Modi noted the diverse political landscape with over 2,500 registered parties and numerous media outlets playing essential roles in democracy. He reiterated his government's dedication to people's welfare with fair access to benefits, emphasizing trust as the core of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)