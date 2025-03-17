TASMAC Controversy: BJP's Bold Protest Detained

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, along with several party officials, was detained by police on Monday before a planned protest against alleged irregularities involving TASMAC, the state-run liquor retailer.

The protest aimed to address claims of Rs 1,000 crore in irregularities recently highlighted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), involving tender manipulation and unaccounted cash through distilleries.

Police allegedly placed senior BJP leaders under house arrest, stirring controversy and strong reactions from the BJP, which vowed to continue protests against TASMAC corruption.

