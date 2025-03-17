Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Response: In-Camera Meeting to Combat Rising Terror Attacks

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called for an urgent in-camera meeting to address the surge in terror attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Military leaders will brief the parliamentary committee, while plans for a massive operation against the BLA and other groups are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:53 IST
Ayaz Sadiq
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In response to the escalating terror attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called for a high-level, in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The session is scheduled for Tuesday and aims to address the critical security concerns afflicting the nation.

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has instructed for this urgent meeting, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The military leadership is expected to provide a detailed briefing on the current security challenges. This comes as terror incidents have intensified, especially near the border with Afghanistan, necessitating immediate defensive measures.

Plans are reportedly underway for a robust military operation targeting the Balochistan Liberation Army and affiliated terror groups. These initiatives are part of a broader government strategy to restore stability and protect citizens amidst the ongoing threat landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

