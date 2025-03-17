AIADMK's Motion to Unseat Speaker Denied in Tamil Nadu

In a significant political move, the AIADMK on Monday pushed for the removal of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu through a resolution, which was subsequently defeated by the ruling DMK and its allies.

Out of the assembly members, 154 voted against the AIADMK's motion, while only 63 supported it. Without Appavu present, Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi presided over the session.

Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswamy accused Appavu of partiality in past assemblies, while Chief Minister Stalin dismissed the motion as lacking credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)