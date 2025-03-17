Madhya Pradesh Politics Heat Up Over Law and Order Controversies

The Congress launched an attack on the Madhya Pradesh government following two violent incidents that witnessed the murder of a policeman and a tribal man. This criticism has prompted the state's ruling BJP to counter, accusing Congress of rather mere allegations than addressing public welfare concerns.

The rift intensified during Madhya Pradesh's ongoing budget session, where Congress leaders interrogated the state's law enforcement efficacy. State cabinet minister Lakhan Patel assured that conditions were under control, despite recent violence in Mauganj district.

Meanwhile, Congress figures called for judicial probes into the incidents, arguing that Madhya Pradesh is spiraling into lawlessness and corruption. The political feud highlights governance challenges, especially in maintaining order and public safety.

