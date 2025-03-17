AIMIM Walkout Over Question Hour Controversy in Telangana Assembly
AIMIM members walked out of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, voicing concerns about ignored or altered questions and dissatisfaction with the House's procedure. Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi criticized the Speaker's decision to close Question Hour prematurely and expressed frustration over other procedural issues.
An intense session unfolded in the Telangana Legislative Assembly as AIMIM members staged a walkout over concerns regarding the treatment of their inquiries. Alleging systematic neglect, AIMIM claims procedural shortcomings impair the House's function.
Tensions flared when Speaker G Prasad Kumar announced the end of Question Hour, prompting objections from AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. The Speaker assured consideration of the issues raised by Owaisi on Tuesday.
Further criticism arose from Owaisi, who argued that the agenda should have been postponed to allow completion of the Question Hour. He accused the governing body of undermining democratic principles by altering and disregarding questions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
