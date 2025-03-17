Kerala Protests Union Budget: Statewide Demonstrations Led by LDF

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala mounted a series of protest marches across the state on Monday. The demonstrations targeted the Union government's alleged neglect of Kerala in the recent budget.

Thousands gathered for the primary protest outside the Raj Bhavan in the state capital, with rallies also staged in various Assembly constituencies. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M A Baby inaugurated the protest, drawing significant participation from party members.

Leaders like M V Govindan and E P Jayarajan criticized the Union government's approach, asserting that Kerala could withstand such neglect. They accused the central BJP-led government of hindering Kerala's development by denying essential financial support.

