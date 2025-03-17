Clash of Acronyms: UP Deputy CM vs. Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's concept of 'PDA', labeling it a 'hoax' and countering its perceived intent. While Yadav claims it represents unity among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, Maurya challenged its authenticity, sparking a heated political debate.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recently launched a verbal attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s acronym ‘PDA’, labeling it a 'Parivar Development Agency' and dismissing it as a 'hoax'. Maurya’s comments came in response to the Samajwadi Party chief’s description of PDA as a coalition of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.
Yadav defended the concept, calling it the 'shield of the Constitution' and 'reservation'. In a social media post, he claimed that PDA symbolizes unity among 90% of the population. Meanwhile, Maurya asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh would challenge Yadav’s politics, highlighting animosity towards such political strategies.
The Deputy CM further criticized Yadav, questioning his support for certain controversial political figures. Maurya suggested that genuine support for historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would conflict with Yadav's current political alliances. The exchange underscores deepening political divisions ahead of upcoming electoral battles.
