Left Menu

Congo Peace Talks: Hope Amidst the Conflict

Congo's government is poised to engage in peace talks with the M23 rebel group in Angola. Supported by Rwanda, M23 has captured key eastern regions of mineral-rich Congo. Previously shunned by President Tshisekedi, these talks, mediated by Angola, aim to alleviate tensions and nurture economic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:10 IST
Congo Peace Talks: Hope Amidst the Conflict
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Congo's government is set to participate in peace talks with the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, in Angola on Tuesday. This decision marks Congo's openness to discussions aimed at resolving conflicts in its mineral-rich east.

The talks are crucial as M23 has taken control of key regions, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the area. With more than 7 million people displaced, peace efforts have gained international attention, including from the United States.

Both Congo and the M23 rebels have sent delegations to the talks, even as previous dialogue attempts failed. Angola steps in as a mediator, hoping to foster a platform for lasting peace and potential economic partnerships with nations such as the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025