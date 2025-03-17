Congo Peace Talks: Hope Amidst the Conflict

Congo's government is set to participate in peace talks with the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, in Angola on Tuesday. This decision marks Congo's openness to discussions aimed at resolving conflicts in its mineral-rich east.

The talks are crucial as M23 has taken control of key regions, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the area. With more than 7 million people displaced, peace efforts have gained international attention, including from the United States.

Both Congo and the M23 rebels have sent delegations to the talks, even as previous dialogue attempts failed. Angola steps in as a mediator, hoping to foster a platform for lasting peace and potential economic partnerships with nations such as the United States.

