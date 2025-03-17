Left Menu

Hard-Right Surge in Romania's Presidential Rerun: A Political Crossroads

In Romania's presidential election rerun set for May, a hard-right candidate leads in early surveys. Despite this, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan is favored to win the decisive second round. The election follows a court-voided 2023 vote amid alleged Russian interference, adding tension to Romania's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:31 IST
As Romania prepares for a presidential election rerun in May, a hard-right candidate appears to lead the first round, according to a recent survey by AtlasIntel. This political event is critical as it determines the future pro-European or nationalist direction of the nation.

The previous election was voided due to claims of Russian meddling, with Moscow denying any involvement. With Calin Georgescu's candidacy nullified, candidates George Simion and Anamaria Gavrila now represent the hard-right, while centrist and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan presents a formidable challenge in the decisive round.

The survey highlights that Simion or Gavrila could see early success, but Dan's broad voter appeal positions him as the likely victor. This election outcome may significantly influence Romania's foreign policy, particularly regarding its stance towards the EU and NATO versus a pro-Russian alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

