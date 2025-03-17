Border Tensions Escalate: Syrian-Hezbollah Clashes Cause Chaos

Overnight clashes along the Lebanon-Syria border have raised tensions between Syrian forces and Hezbollah militants. The Syrian interim government alleges that Hezbollah members crossed into Syria, kidnapping and killing three soldiers on Lebanese soil.

Syria's state media reported that the Syrian army responded by shelling Hezbollah positions, alleging their responsibility for an earlier attack that left Syrian soldiers dead. However, Hezbollah has denied any involvement in these events.

The clashes have resulted in civilian displacement and additional military casualties, prompting calls for international support to secure the region. Meanwhile, political figures exchange accusations as efforts to de-escalate continue.

