Controversy Erupts Over Aurangzeb's Grave in Maharashtra

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration in Nagpur, Maharashtra, demanding the removal of the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The protest, held on Monday, drew significant attention as demonstrators gathered around the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Mahal area, where they raised slogans and burned an effigy of Aurangzeb.

Speaking to the press, Govind Shende, regional secretary for Maharashtra and Goa of VHP, asserted that the organization has initiated its protest against the Mughal emperor's tomb located in Khuldabad. He stressed the persistence of their campaign, suggesting a possible march for 'kar seva' (mass movement) should their demands remain unmet, highlighting the willingness of activists to remove the grave themselves.

In response to VHP's ultimatum, senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh called on the state government to take prompt action. Deshmukh cautioned that ignoring the protest's implications could escalate into a law and order issue in the state, pressing for governmental intervention to defuse rising tensions.

