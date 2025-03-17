Left Menu

Ambedkar's Electoral Defeat Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka Assembly

A political clash erupted in Karnataka's Legislative Assembly as BJP and Congress spar over the alleged role of V D Savarkar in the defeat of B R Ambedkar in the 1952 Lok Sabha elections. A debate is scheduled following heated exchanges, with both sides offering contrasting narratives.

Updated: 17-03-2025 18:38 IST
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly plunged into chaos on Monday as the BJP and Congress locked horns over B R Ambedkar's political defeat in the 1952 Lok Sabha elections. Allegations flew thick and fast with the BJP pinpointing Congress as the culprit, while Minister Priyank Kharge blamed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Kharge, citing evidence from Ambedkar's handwritten letter, challenged the BJP to a debate, which BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal accepted. The ensuing uproar led to Speaker U T Khader scheduling a discussion for Friday afternoon to address the contentious issue.

As tensions flared, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and various BJP members partook in the verbal duel. The heated exchange focused on historical roles and responsibilities regarding Ambedkar's defeat, with each side hurling accusations over past political maneuvers and decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

