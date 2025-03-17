Trump and Putin's Power Play: Navigating the Ukraine Ceasefire

President Donald Trump announced his intention to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The talks are expected to highlight territorial concessions by Kyiv and control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The U.S. president disclosed plans regarding these discussions while aboard Air Force One. Trump's initiative aims to secure Putin's support for a proposed 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has already accepted, amidst continuous aerial strikes over the weekend.

Challenges persist in finalizing a peace deal, with Russia insisting on specific 'ironclad' guarantees. Ukraine, meanwhile, maintains its stance on sovereignty, refusing to concede territory. Diplomatic efforts continue as Western allies prepare to assist Ukraine, should a ceasefire with Russia be brokered.

