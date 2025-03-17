Left Menu

Unchaining Change: Freedom Looms for Karroubi After 14 Years

Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi is set to be released from house arrest after 14 years, with his political ally Mirhossein Mousavi expected to follow. They were detained in 2011 for their roles in 2009 protests. President Pezeshkian pledged to lift the arrests during his campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:12 IST
After 14 years of house arrest, Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi is finally set to be released, according to state media reports. The decision comes amidst promises made by Iran's current President, Masoud Pezeshkian, during his election campaign.

Karroubi's ally, former Prime Minister Mirhossein Mousavi, who was also detained in 2011 for their leadership in protests following the contentious 2009 election, is expected to be released soon. Both politicians faced accusations of inciting mass protests without formal charges.

Although security measures at Karroubi's residence remain until April, this move marks a significant shift in Iran's domestic political landscape, reflecting the long-standing promise of reformist change envisaged by Karroubi and Mousavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

