Unchaining Change: Freedom Looms for Karroubi After 14 Years

After 14 years of house arrest, Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi is finally set to be released, according to state media reports. The decision comes amidst promises made by Iran's current President, Masoud Pezeshkian, during his election campaign.

Karroubi's ally, former Prime Minister Mirhossein Mousavi, who was also detained in 2011 for their leadership in protests following the contentious 2009 election, is expected to be released soon. Both politicians faced accusations of inciting mass protests without formal charges.

Although security measures at Karroubi's residence remain until April, this move marks a significant shift in Iran's domestic political landscape, reflecting the long-standing promise of reformist change envisaged by Karroubi and Mousavi.

