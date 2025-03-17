Volume Control: A Political Reverberation in Rajasthan
BJP legislator Balmukund Acharya called for regulating loudspeaker volumes during Ramzan, citing issues for those with migraines and students. His comments stirred controversy, with Congress's Pratap Singh Khachariyawas criticizing the BJP. The debate highlights ongoing political tensions regarding noise regulations amid religious practices.
BJP legislator from Rajasthan, Balmukund Acharya, sparked a debate by demanding regulation of loudspeaker volumes during the ongoing Ramzan period, citing concerns for individuals with migraines and students preparing for exams.
Acharya pointed out that some residents have installed loudspeakers at home, which exacerbates the issue, and called for police monitoring to maintain volume levels within permissible limits. His comments drew sharp criticism from Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who accused BJP politicians of making nonsensical statements and failing to focus on governance.
The controversy underscores the broader political tensions in Rajasthan, as Khachariyawas alleged that the BJP government has been inciting riots and disrupting communal harmony during religious festivals.
