President Droupadi Murmu to Address Chhattisgarh Assembly on Silver Jubilee
President Droupadi Murmu will speak at Chhattisgarh's assembly on March 24 as part of its silver jubilee. A resolution supporting this event was passed by the assembly. Officials and legislators express excitement for the President's guidance and inspiration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the Chhattisgarh assembly on March 24 as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, officials confirmed Monday.
The assembly passed a resolution moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Kedar Kashyap, allowing the President to address the legislative members.
Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated that the assembly anticipates President Murmu's visit, with legislators eager for her inspiring guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay Stock Exchange Scandal: Former Officials Seek Justice
Protest Erupts in J&K Legislative Assembly Over Statehood and Article 370
Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials
Myanmar's Military Leader Meets Top Russian Officials Amid Controversial Election Plans
CBI Busts Railway Exam Racket, Arrests 26 Officials