Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu to Address Chhattisgarh Assembly on Silver Jubilee

President Droupadi Murmu will speak at Chhattisgarh's assembly on March 24 as part of its silver jubilee. A resolution supporting this event was passed by the assembly. Officials and legislators express excitement for the President's guidance and inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:50 IST
President Droupadi Murmu to Address Chhattisgarh Assembly on Silver Jubilee
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the Chhattisgarh assembly on March 24 as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, officials confirmed Monday.

The assembly passed a resolution moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Kedar Kashyap, allowing the President to address the legislative members.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated that the assembly anticipates President Murmu's visit, with legislators eager for her inspiring guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025