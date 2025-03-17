President Droupadi Murmu to Address Chhattisgarh Assembly on Silver Jubilee

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the Chhattisgarh assembly on March 24 as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, officials confirmed Monday.

The assembly passed a resolution moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Kedar Kashyap, allowing the President to address the legislative members.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated that the assembly anticipates President Murmu's visit, with legislators eager for her inspiring guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)