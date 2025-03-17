Vows of Support for Syria's New Leadership Amid Reconstruction Challenges
International donors convened in Brussels to pledge support for Syria's new leaders following Bashar Assad's ouster. Hosted by the EU, the conference aimed to boost economic aid and encourage a peaceful political transition. The gathering highlighted the need for inclusive governance and significant infrastructure reconstruction.
In Brussels, international donors committed to aiding Syria's new leadership, hoping to foster a peaceful political transition after the December ousting of Bashar Assad. The one-day conference was organized by the EU to capitalize on the political shift in Syria.
Attendees included ministers from Western nations, Syria's regional neighbors, and UN agencies, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani attending for the first time. The EU pledged to increase its support to nearly 2.5 billion euros, urging others to contribute amid the dire economic and humanitarian crisis in Syria.
The summit underscored the immense challenges ahead, including Syria's fragmented governance and the potential cost of up to 400 billion USD for reconstruction. Despite Western governments reducing aid budgets, the EU stressed the importance of sharing the financial burden to ensure Syria's inclusive governance and stabilization.
