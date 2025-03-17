New Zealand Backs India's Permanent Seat in UN Security Council
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed strong support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council at the Raisina Dialogue. Highlighting the importance of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, Luxon emphasized New Zealand's commitment to strengthening ties with India amid regional power dynamics.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated on Monday the importance of India in the Indo-Pacific region, backing India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Luxon highlighted a rules-based order amid increasing geopolitical tensions.
The discussion emphasized India's significant geostrategic role in a multi-polar world, especially as tensions with China continue to rise. Luxon insisted that New Zealand intends to bolster its regional partnerships, particularly with India, to preserve a free and fair Indo-Pacific.
Luxon also praised the Quad, reiterating India's contribution to its initiatives, while confirming New Zealand's intention to boost defense cooperation with India and other like-minded nations. Additionally, he mentioned engagement in a proposed free trade agreement to strengthen economic ties.
