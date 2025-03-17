Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Cyprus Coast

A migrant boat sank off the south coast of Cyprus, resulting in seven fatalities and two rescues. The ongoing rescue operation involves a military helicopter, vessels, and a drone. EU agency Frontex noted an increase in irregular border crossings in the eastern Mediterranean last year despite overall declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:38 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Cyprus Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A boat carrying migrants has tragically capsized off the south coast of Cyprus, reported by state-run television on Monday. Seven bodies have been recovered, and two individuals have been rescued in the ongoing rescue effort.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center is spearheading the search operation utilizing a military helicopter, rescue vessels, and drone technology. However, officials hesitated to comment on the casualty numbers, underscoring the early stage of the rescue.

This incident comes against the backdrop of an increasing trend in irregular border crossings in the eastern Mediterranean, as confirmed by the European Union border agency, Frontex, despite a general decline in such crossings within the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025