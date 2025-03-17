Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Cyprus Coast

A boat carrying migrants has tragically capsized off the south coast of Cyprus, reported by state-run television on Monday. Seven bodies have been recovered, and two individuals have been rescued in the ongoing rescue effort.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center is spearheading the search operation utilizing a military helicopter, rescue vessels, and drone technology. However, officials hesitated to comment on the casualty numbers, underscoring the early stage of the rescue.

This incident comes against the backdrop of an increasing trend in irregular border crossings in the eastern Mediterranean, as confirmed by the European Union border agency, Frontex, despite a general decline in such crossings within the bloc.

