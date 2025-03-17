Left Menu

Farewell to a Political Stalwart: Dr. Debendra Pradhan Remembered

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Debendra Pradhan passed away in New Delhi due to age-related ailments. As a former minister and grassroots politician, he played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Odisha. National leaders paid tribute to his significant contributions to public service and development in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Debendra Pradhan, a veteran BJP leader and father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away at 84 due to age-related ailments. He was a noted figure in Odisha politics, serving as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and as the state's three-time BJP president.

In a public tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his extensive efforts to strengthen the BJP in Odisha and highlighted his focus on poverty alleviation and social empowerment. President Droupadi Murmu, along with several top leaders, expressed condolences to Pradhan's family.

A politician with grassroots origins, Dr. Pradhan's career began in Talcher and included key roles such as the Union Minister for Transport and Agriculture. His legacy in public service continues to be celebrated, and he is set to be cremated with full state honors in Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

