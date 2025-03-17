Left Menu

Unrest in Nagpur: A Clash of Ideologies

Reports of clashes in Nagpur have raised concerns, termed 'deeply disturbing' by Congress. The unrest was triggered by rumors of a religious text being desecrated, linked to a right-wing group's protest. Congress points to the ruling regime's ideology, as violence spreads to various city areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violent clashes unfolded in Nagpur as reports of religious desecration incited unrest Monday evening. The disturbances, fueled by a right-wing protest against Aurangzeb's tomb, led to stone-pelting and arson across central areas.

Security forces responded with tear gas and baton charges to subdue rioters in Chitnis Park and Mahal. Violence soon spread to the Kotwali and Ganeshpeth neighborhoods, exacerbating tensions.

Congress condemned the clashes as indicative of the ruling regime's divisive ideology. Media head Pawan Khera highlighted the historical rarity of such conflicts in Nagpur, criticizing recent efforts to exploit past events for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

