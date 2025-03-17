Unrest in Nagpur: A Clash of Ideologies

Violent clashes unfolded in Nagpur as reports of religious desecration incited unrest Monday evening. The disturbances, fueled by a right-wing protest against Aurangzeb's tomb, led to stone-pelting and arson across central areas.

Security forces responded with tear gas and baton charges to subdue rioters in Chitnis Park and Mahal. Violence soon spread to the Kotwali and Ganeshpeth neighborhoods, exacerbating tensions.

Congress condemned the clashes as indicative of the ruling regime's divisive ideology. Media head Pawan Khera highlighted the historical rarity of such conflicts in Nagpur, criticizing recent efforts to exploit past events for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)