Unrest in Nagpur: A Clash of Ideologies
Reports of clashes in Nagpur have raised concerns, termed 'deeply disturbing' by Congress. The unrest was triggered by rumors of a religious text being desecrated, linked to a right-wing group's protest. Congress points to the ruling regime's ideology, as violence spreads to various city areas.
- Country:
- India
Violent clashes unfolded in Nagpur as reports of religious desecration incited unrest Monday evening. The disturbances, fueled by a right-wing protest against Aurangzeb's tomb, led to stone-pelting and arson across central areas.
Security forces responded with tear gas and baton charges to subdue rioters in Chitnis Park and Mahal. Violence soon spread to the Kotwali and Ganeshpeth neighborhoods, exacerbating tensions.
Congress condemned the clashes as indicative of the ruling regime's divisive ideology. Media head Pawan Khera highlighted the historical rarity of such conflicts in Nagpur, criticizing recent efforts to exploit past events for political gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- clashes
- violence
- riots
- political unrest
- Congress
- ruling regime
- ideology
- Aurangzeb
- tensions
ALSO READ
Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
Murder Mystery Deepens: Congress Worker Found in Suitcase
Outcry for Justice in Congress Worker Murder Case
Justice Demanded: Murder Mystery of Congress Worker in Haryana
Congress Leader's Remarks on Rohit Sharma Spark Political Backlash