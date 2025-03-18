Carney's Diplomatic UK-European Tour Amid US Tensions

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has marked his first overseas visit with stops in Europe, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties with European allies amid rising tensions with the United States.

Carney's choice to visit Paris and London, bypassing Washington, follows President Trump's recent trade threats and provocative rhetoric towards Canada. In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Carney underscored the need for robust international partnerships.

In London, Carney also met with King Charles and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to further reinforce diplomatic relations. Critics view Carney's overseas route as a strategic move to counterbalance President Trump's unpredictability, potentially reshaping Canada's economic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)