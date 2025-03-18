Left Menu

Carney's Diplomatic UK-European Tour Amid US Tensions

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney embarks on his first overseas visit, meeting leaders in France and the UK amid heightened tensions with the US. Carney emphasizes strengthening ties with Europe as the US under President Trump escalates trade tensions and makes aggressive moves against Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:40 IST
Carney's Diplomatic UK-European Tour Amid US Tensions

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has marked his first overseas visit with stops in Europe, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties with European allies amid rising tensions with the United States.

Carney's choice to visit Paris and London, bypassing Washington, follows President Trump's recent trade threats and provocative rhetoric towards Canada. In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Carney underscored the need for robust international partnerships.

In London, Carney also met with King Charles and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to further reinforce diplomatic relations. Critics view Carney's overseas route as a strategic move to counterbalance President Trump's unpredictability, potentially reshaping Canada's economic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025