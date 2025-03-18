Trump to Unveil JFK Assassination Files

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the government is prepared to release some 80,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, with the files set to go public on Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the year, Trump signed an executive order demanding the federal government devise a strategy to unveil records connected to the assassinations of figures such as JFK, his brother Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., stirring fresh inquiries into these historic cases.

This release marks a pivotal step in addressing decades-long public interest and speculation surrounding these national tragedies, and could potentially shed new light on the controversial events from the 1960s.

(With inputs from agencies.)