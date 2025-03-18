Left Menu

Gabbard Sparks Controversy with US-Russia Relations Remarks

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that President Trump and President Putin are close allies focused on strengthening US-Russia relations. This remark, highlighted in an NDTV interview, drew criticism for advocating warmer ties with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 03:44 IST
Gabbard
  • Country:
  • United States

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has stirred debate with comments suggesting a strong bond between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with India's NDTV, Gabbard highlighted the presidents' focus on enhancing the relationship between their nations, including plans for talks regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Gabbard emphasized the deep historical connections between the US and Russia, attributing Trump's efforts to an intention to promote peace, prosperity, and security. This stance marks a notable change from the policies of previous US administrations, which were characterized by a cooling in US-Russia relations.

Despite Gabbard's intentions, her remarks have sparked criticism. Notably, Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov questioned the claimed objectives shared by the US and Russia. He suggested they might instead threaten Ukraine and Europe's stability. Gabbard, reflecting Trump's diplomatic strategies, allows critics to challenge the balance of International policy priorities of the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

