US Headlines Unveiled: Aviation Reinstatements, Civil Rights Targets, and Astronaut Homecoming
US news highlights include the reinstatement of 132 FAA employees, scrutiny of law firms' DEI data by a civil rights agency, and two astronauts' return to Earth. Notable moves include Trump's nominations for FAA leadership and Federal Reserve positions and Harvard's free tuition for students from families earning below $200,000.
The Federal Aviation Administration is set to reinstate 132 employees who were dismissed following a Maryland judge's orders. These employees, previously laid off as part of government budget cuts led by Elon Musk, will return to work on March 20 with their back pay restored.
In a move that could reshape big law firms' policies, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is scrutinizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. This examination could signify legal implications for firms, added scrutiny seemingly influenced by political landscapes and affiliations.
Meanwhile, seasoned NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are gearing up for a homecoming after a protracted nine-month assignment on the International Space Station. They are set to undock for a return journey to Earth, marking the completion of their extended mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stuck in Space: NASA Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission
NASA powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft to save power
Countdown to Earth: Astronauts' Anticipated Return After Nine Months in Space
Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter Lead the Charge at Blue Bay LPGA
NASA's Strategic Shakeup: Offices Closed Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts