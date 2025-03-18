Left Menu

US Headlines Unveiled: Aviation Reinstatements, Civil Rights Targets, and Astronaut Homecoming

US news highlights include the reinstatement of 132 FAA employees, scrutiny of law firms' DEI data by a civil rights agency, and two astronauts' return to Earth. Notable moves include Trump's nominations for FAA leadership and Federal Reserve positions and Harvard's free tuition for students from families earning below $200,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 05:23 IST
US Headlines Unveiled: Aviation Reinstatements, Civil Rights Targets, and Astronaut Homecoming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to reinstate 132 employees who were dismissed following a Maryland judge's orders. These employees, previously laid off as part of government budget cuts led by Elon Musk, will return to work on March 20 with their back pay restored.

In a move that could reshape big law firms' policies, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is scrutinizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. This examination could signify legal implications for firms, added scrutiny seemingly influenced by political landscapes and affiliations.

Meanwhile, seasoned NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are gearing up for a homecoming after a protracted nine-month assignment on the International Space Station. They are set to undock for a return journey to Earth, marking the completion of their extended mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025