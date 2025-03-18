US Headlines Unveiled: Aviation Reinstatements, Civil Rights Targets, and Astronaut Homecoming

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to reinstate 132 employees who were dismissed following a Maryland judge's orders. These employees, previously laid off as part of government budget cuts led by Elon Musk, will return to work on March 20 with their back pay restored.

In a move that could reshape big law firms' policies, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is scrutinizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. This examination could signify legal implications for firms, added scrutiny seemingly influenced by political landscapes and affiliations.

Meanwhile, seasoned NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are gearing up for a homecoming after a protracted nine-month assignment on the International Space Station. They are set to undock for a return journey to Earth, marking the completion of their extended mission.

