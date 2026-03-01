Left Menu

NASA's New Moon Mission and Galactic Discoveries: A Cosmic Leap

NASA revamps its moon program by introducing a spacecraft docking test as part of the Artemis mission, planning for a 2027 launch with SpaceX and Blue Origin lunar landers. In another breakthrough, astronomers unveil a detailed map of cold gas in the Milky Way's core using the ALMA telescope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has announced a significant shift in its lunar agenda. The space agency plans to add a spacecraft docking test to the Artemis moon mission, aiming to land astronauts on the moon for the first time in over 50 years. This decision comes amid increasing challenges from China's space program and ongoing delays. The Artemis mission, now targeted for 2027, will involve lunar landers by SpaceX and Blue Origin, marking a pivotal moment for the U.S. moon initiative.

In another cosmic breakthrough, astronomers have charted the vast web of cold cosmic gas flowing through the heart of the Milky Way, offering the most comprehensive and detailed map to date. The study, using the ALMA telescope in Chile, reveals thread-like filaments resembling rivers of material that converge to form luminous clouds where new stars emerge. The research sheds light on the dynamics and chemistry of the galaxy's central hub, known for its chaotic and energetic nature.

