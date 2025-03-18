Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges
The UK Labour government plans to reduce welfare spending for disabilities and long-term health conditions due to rising costs, despite growing internal party dissent. These cuts precede a forthcoming fiscal policy announcement prioritizing economic growth and fiscal restraint, amid concerns over repeating past austerity measures.
The Labour government in Britain is set to disclose strategies to cut welfare spending related to disabilities and long-term health concerns. This move is geared towards controlling a rapidly escalating welfare expense, although it faces opposition from some party members.
These reductions precede a significant fiscal statement scheduled for March 26, aligning with pre-election promises to regulate tax increments and borrowing while confronting the reality of disappointing growth and tax returns. Ministers are actively seeking ways to boost economic development and minimize expenditure as part of a broader strategy to meet fiscal responsibilities by decade's end.
Currently, the welfare budget surpasses the national defense budget and is projected to exceed £100 billion by 2030. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves acknowledges the system's shortcomings in aiding benefits recipients and taxpayers. The final restructuring plans will be revealed in parliament shortly amid concerns from party members reflecting on past austerity measures associated with prolonged economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability
Govt has managed Karnataka well fiscally by promoting economic growth in 2024-25: Governor.
Tamil Nadu's New SIPCOT Park: A Boon for Employment and Economic Growth
Africa’s Sports Economy Takes Center Stage: Summit Paves Way for Sports Industrialisation and Economic Growth
Mizoram's Bold Budget: Boosting Economic Growth through Flagship Initiatives