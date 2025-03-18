Left Menu

Troubling Trade Deficit Sparks Concerns in U.S.-South Korea Relations

The U.S. trade deficit with South Korea is concerning to President Donald Trump's administration. Acting U.S. Ambassador Joseph Yun emphasized the need for South Korea to eliminate agriculture, digital, and service sector barriers to address the issue.

Updated: 18-03-2025 09:31 IST
  • South Korea

The rising trade deficit between the United States and South Korea has prompted concern within the U.S. administration, according to acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, Joseph Yun. Speaking on Tuesday, Yun described the deficit as "troubling" and stressed the importance of reducing it.

Yun highlighted the necessity for South Korea to dismantle barriers within the agriculture, digital, and service sectors. This move, he stated, is essential for addressing the growing trade imbalance.

The call to action underscores ongoing tensions and trade negotiations between the two countries, with a focus on creating a more balanced and fair trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

