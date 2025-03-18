Nagpur Unrest: AIMIM's Pathan Condemns BJP's Alleged Hatred Politics

In the aftermath of violent unrest in Nagpur, Maharashtra, over the contentious issue of Aurangzeb's grave, Waris Pathan, AIMIM national spokesperson, sharply criticized members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly inciting hatred. Pathan accused the BJP of diverting attention from pressing national issues by spotlighting the '40-year-old Aurangzeb' affair.

Pathan, in a self-released video, emphatically condemned the violence, urging citizens to adhere to the law and demanding that the Maharashtra government launch a probe to uncover the motivations behind the unrest. He reiterated the need for action against those he believes are fostering division within the Bharatiya Janata Party ranks.

Authorities in Nagpur responded by imposing a curfew under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). This preventive measure came in the wake of tensions following demands from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The order, not affecting essential services and government operations, aims to restore order, as clarified by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal.

The curfew covers areas including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, and others. Reports indicate that the unrest began when approximately 80 to 100 people gathered in Bhaldarpura, causing significant disruption. The order underscored the public distress and traffic issues resulting from the impromptu assembly.

