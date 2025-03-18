Land-for-Jobs Scandal: ED Grills Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad, and Family
Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the land-for-jobs money laundering case. Her husband Lalu Prasad and son Tej Pratap Yadav were also summoned. The probe investigates alleged corruption during Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004-2009.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for questioning in the land-for-jobs money laundering case. Sources revealed that her husband, RJD president Lalu Prasad, and their son Tej Pratap Yadav were also summoned by the agency.
Rabri Devi was accompanied by her MP daughter Misa Bharti as she reached the ED office in the city. Tej Pratap was scheduled for questioning on the same day, though his attendance remains uncertain due to the ongoing Bihar Assembly session.
The investigation, rooted in a CBI complaint, delves into corruption allegations against Lalu Prasad during his tenure as Railway Minister under the UPA-1 government. Accusations involve land being exchanged for job appointments in the railways from 2004-2009.
