Tensions Rise: Israel Orders Evacuation in Gaza

In a significant development, the Israeli military has instructed residents of eastern Gaza to relocate to central areas following a fresh series of airstrikes across the territory. This move has sparked concerns of escalating tensions.

The orders, issued on Tuesday, have heightened fears that Israel is preparing for renewed ground operations in the already volatile region, signaling a potential intensification of the conflict.

This situation marks a critical point in the ongoing hostilities, with implications for both regional stability and international diplomatic efforts to quell the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)