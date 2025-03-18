Ukraine's Path to Peace: Awaiting Talks Between Global Leaders
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized that Kyiv is not the obstacle to peace with Russia and trusts U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership for achieving a just peace. Awaiting clarity, Ukraine anticipates discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to guide the peace process.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha declared that Kyiv is not hindering a potential peace agreement with Russia. He expressed confidence in attaining a just and lasting peace under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Minister Sybiha highlighted the importance of the upcoming conversation between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for later that day, as a pivotal moment in the peace process.
Speaking at a conference in New Delhi, Sybiha articulated Ukraine's anticipation for clearer insights and guidance from these high-level discussions to help steer the path to peace with Russia.
