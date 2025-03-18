Left Menu

Ukraine's Path to Peace: Awaiting Talks Between Global Leaders

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized that Kyiv is not the obstacle to peace with Russia and trusts U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership for achieving a just peace. Awaiting clarity, Ukraine anticipates discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to guide the peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:08 IST
Ukraine's Path to Peace: Awaiting Talks Between Global Leaders
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha declared that Kyiv is not hindering a potential peace agreement with Russia. He expressed confidence in attaining a just and lasting peace under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Minister Sybiha highlighted the importance of the upcoming conversation between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for later that day, as a pivotal moment in the peace process.

Speaking at a conference in New Delhi, Sybiha articulated Ukraine's anticipation for clearer insights and guidance from these high-level discussions to help steer the path to peace with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025